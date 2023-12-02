Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.78

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.78 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6.55 ($0.08). Chaarat Gold shares last traded at GBX 6.55 ($0.08), with a volume of 17,865 shares.

Chaarat Gold Trading Up 6.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.98, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.56 million, a PE ratio of -175.00 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chaarat Gold

In other Chaarat Gold news, insider Martin Andersson bought 4,000,000 shares of Chaarat Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £200,000 ($252,620.94). 59.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chaarat Gold Company Profile

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. The company owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

