Chamberlin (LON:CMH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.40

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.35 ($0.03), with a volume of 2341787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.45 ($0.03).

Chamberlin Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.90. The stock has a market cap of £3.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,219.12.

About Chamberlin

Chamberlin plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries segment supplies light castings and components primarily for automotive and hydraulic industries; and heavy castings for use in industrial applications, such as power generation, steel production, railways, and construction.

