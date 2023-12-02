Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,352 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 134.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $181.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.00 and a 52-week high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 3.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

