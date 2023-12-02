Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.12

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.12 and traded as low as $0.95. Chimerix shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 323,121 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $89.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.53% and a negative net margin of 7,486.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.17% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating tumors, which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in glioma patients; ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist that demonstrated enhanced non-competitive DRD2 antagonism relative to ONC201, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors; ONC212, an imipridone agonist of the orphan G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) tumor suppressor GPR132, as well as ClpP for solid tumors and hematological malignancies, including pancreatic cancer and leukemias; and CMX521, a nucleoside analog antiviral drug candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection.

