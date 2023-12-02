Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,942 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $51,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 88.6% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $95.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.13. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.63 and a twelve month high of $100.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.