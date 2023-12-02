Cibc World Market Inc. Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 415.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 7,641.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 235.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

EWZ stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $34.51.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

