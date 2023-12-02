Cibc World Market Inc. Invests $4.81 Million in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,426 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,591,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $184,478,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,362,000 after buying an additional 251,047 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $80,252,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 258.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 242,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,003,000 after buying an additional 174,835 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.79.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MLM stock opened at $467.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $317.94 and a one year high of $472.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $434.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.