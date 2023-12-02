Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 5,220.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816,096 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 26.9% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,286,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $182,119,000 after purchasing an additional 907,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ciena by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,262,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,333 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ciena by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,052,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,838,000 after purchasing an additional 424,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Ciena by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,744,608 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $195,741,000 after purchasing an additional 294,015 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ciena alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Ciena Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Ciena had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $203,259.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,911,833.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $203,259.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,609 shares in the company, valued at $20,911,833.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,087 shares of company stock worth $1,336,852. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.