Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Given “Buy” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of CIEN opened at $46.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average is $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Ciena has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $54.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $203,259.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,911,833.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $203,259.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,609 shares in the company, valued at $20,911,833.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,087 shares of company stock worth $1,336,852. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth about $26,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Ciena by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

