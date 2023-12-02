Ciena’s (CIEN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.94.

CIEN stock opened at $46.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.05. Ciena has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $54.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ciena will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $203,259.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,911,833.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $203,259.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,609 shares in the company, valued at $20,911,833.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,087 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,852. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 4.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,940,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $422,535,000 after acquiring an additional 371,041 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 5,220.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816,096 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 8.6% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,652,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,893,000 after purchasing an additional 366,647 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,262,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,333 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,052,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,838,000 after purchasing an additional 424,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

