Citigroup Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for GSK (LON:GSK)

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.84) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,575 ($19.89) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,566.36 ($19.78).

GSK opened at GBX 1,436 ($18.14) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 970.27, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,453.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,411.72. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,725.81 ($21.80).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,783.78%.

In related news, insider Hal Barron purchased 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,803 ($48.04) per share, with a total value of £8,328.57 ($10,519.86). Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

