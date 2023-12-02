Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the October 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %

Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.99. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 8.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZWI. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 7.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

