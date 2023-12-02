Citizens Holding Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Citizens stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.04. Citizens has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $17.00.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 13.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIZN. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Citizens by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens by 74.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Citizens by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens in the third quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

