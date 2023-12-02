Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Short Interest Up 47.7% in November

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,600 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the October 31st total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLW. StockNews.com upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLW. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 398.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 35.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 531.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLW opened at $36.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.24. Clearwater Paper has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $40.65.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.09. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

