Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Short Interest Up 47.7% in November

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,600 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the October 31st total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on CLW. StockNews.com upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.
Clearwater Paper Price Performance
NYSE CLW opened at $36.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.24. Clearwater Paper has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $40.65.
Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.09. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share.
About Clearwater Paper
Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.
