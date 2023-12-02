CLP Holdings Limited (CLPHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on December 22nd

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0726 per share on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This is an increase from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07.
CLP Trading Down 1.5 %
CLPHY stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61. CLP has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $8.46.
CLP Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CLP
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.