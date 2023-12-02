CLP Holdings Limited (CLPHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on December 22nd

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2023

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0726 per share on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This is an increase from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07.

CLP Trading Down 1.5 %

CLPHY stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61. CLP has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $8.46.

CLP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

Further Reading

Dividend History for CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY)

Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.