Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 177,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 13,947 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.6% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 828.6% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 36,129 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 71,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $18,260,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.07.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,243,483. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.70. 3,488,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,453,175. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.09. The firm has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.46.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

