Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,497 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.10% of Comerica worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Comerica by 38.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,354,000 after buying an additional 92,040 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 41.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 48.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 14.0% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $48.20 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $77.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average of $43.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

CMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Comerica from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Comerica from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Comerica from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

