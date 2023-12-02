Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Short Interest Update

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Commercial National Financial Stock Performance

Commercial National Financial stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. Commercial National Financial has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average is $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.42.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Announces Dividend

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Commercial National Financial’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

