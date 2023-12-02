CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp decreased its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in CommScope were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CommScope by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in CommScope in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CommScope in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COMM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $1.75 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James raised shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

NASDAQ:COMM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,439,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,067. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $9.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Justin C. Choi bought 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,764.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 360,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,988.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 816,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,892.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin C. Choi bought 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,764.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 360,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,988.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 321,619 shares of company stock worth $523,985. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

