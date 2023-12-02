Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Constellium were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 93,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Constellium by 26.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Constellium by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium Stock Up 2.6 %

Constellium stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.03. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 19.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CSTM. TheStreet upgraded Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Read Our Latest Report on CSTM

Constellium Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.