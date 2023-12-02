Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Sold by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 76,691 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Moneda USA Inc. acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at about $4,733,000. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 160.1% in the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 217,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 133,723 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 317.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 83,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 63,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.58). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

VLRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.00 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

