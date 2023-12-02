Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Copa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Copa by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Copa by 1,560.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Copa by 136.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Copa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.63.

Copa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $94.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $78.12 and a 12 month high of $121.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.74.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $867.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.57 million. Copa had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

