Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.34

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and traded as high as $6.69. Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 46,973 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRBP. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.21). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 38,304 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 101,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,090,000. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.

