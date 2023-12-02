Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda Sells 123,422 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 123,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $2,486,953.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,551,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,421,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $980,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 8,499 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $169,980.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 10,001 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,020.00.

On Thursday, November 9th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $932,500.00.

On Thursday, October 26th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $854,500.00.

On Thursday, October 12th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $945,500.00.

On Thursday, September 28th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $917,500.00.

On Thursday, September 14th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $909,500.00.

Coursera Price Performance

Shares of COUR opened at $20.21 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02.

Institutional Trading of Coursera

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $165.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.32 million. Analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coursera by 13.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 62,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter valued at about $272,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Coursera by 54.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 52,727 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Coursera by 13.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Coursera from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Coursera from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.45.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

