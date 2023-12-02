Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 230 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Alexander’s worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALX. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALX traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $185.42. The company had a trading volume of 29,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,768. Alexander’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.01. The stock has a market cap of $947.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.86 and its 200 day moving average is $184.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 14.75 and a current ratio of 14.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.93%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

