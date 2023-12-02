Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 98,818.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906,784 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 41,880.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,938 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,326,177,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,493,000 after acquiring an additional 616,893 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.60.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.2 %

Deere & Company stock traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $368.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,764,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,376. The company has a 50 day moving average of $375.72 and a 200-day moving average of $393.56. The stock has a market cap of $106.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 29.24 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

