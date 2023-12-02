Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 13,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.1% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 10,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 233,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.75. 12,719,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,445,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average is $16.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

