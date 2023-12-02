Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.20% of Belden worth $8,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $982,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Belden by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,334 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Belden by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Belden during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Belden during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $553,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Belden stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.47. 381,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,168. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.54 and a 52-week high of $99.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.14 and a 200-day moving average of $86.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. Belden had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $626.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Belden in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Fox Advisors cut Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BDC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Leah Tate bought 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $100,021.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,820.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

(Free Report)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.