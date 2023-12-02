Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.17% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $7,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASO. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 66.5% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,280,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,204,000 after buying an additional 511,479 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 236.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 25.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 17,893 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 37.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 521.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 103,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 86,878 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ASO stock traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.17. 4,379,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,457. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $69.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.70.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 29.74%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

ASO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,259.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,259.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,596 shares of company stock worth $2,128,510 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

