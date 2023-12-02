Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 12,570 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,620 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,570 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stock Yards Bancorp

In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,786.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,786.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $226,856.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,491.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,786 shares of company stock worth $408,076 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of SYBT stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.65. The stock had a trading volume of 91,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,890. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.30. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.93 and a 52-week high of $74.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $84.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

