Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 12,715 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,715 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of AZZ worth $8,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,719,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,276,000 after buying an additional 64,091 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AZZ by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AZZ by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,963,000 after purchasing an additional 85,083 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in AZZ by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 927,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,232,000 after purchasing an additional 38,159 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in AZZ by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,257 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AZZ traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $50.48. The company had a trading volume of 110,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,079. AZZ Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.59 and a 52-week high of $50.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

AZZ Announces Dividend

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.19. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AZZ. B. Riley began coverage on AZZ in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on AZZ in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

