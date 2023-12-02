Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 2,014 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.14% of AptarGroup worth $10,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE ATR traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $128.10. 218,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.80. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.61. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.37 and a 12 month high of $133.79.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.92 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

