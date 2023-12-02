Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 2,560 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.08% of Casey’s General Stores worth $7,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.4% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 337,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 357.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,538,000 after acquiring an additional 337,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 5.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.3 %

CASY stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $276.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.22. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.13 and a twelve month high of $286.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.