Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 620 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.82% of Atrion worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATRI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 205,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,908,000 after buying an additional 14,684 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Atrion by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 24,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Atrion in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Atrion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Atrion by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st.

In other news, CEO David A. Battat bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $300.00 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,820,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRI traded up $7.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $316.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,435. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $349.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.18. The company has a market capitalization of $556.42 million, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Atrion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $274.98 and a fifty-two week high of $705.74.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.91 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.89%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Atrion’s payout ratio is presently 72.85%.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

