Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,033 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Inter Parfums worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Inter Parfums by 51.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Inter Parfums by 5.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Inter Parfums Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ IPAR traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.63. The stock had a trading volume of 260,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,179. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $161.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.11.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter Parfums Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.