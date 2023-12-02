Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of J&J Snack Foods worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In other J&J Snack Foods news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 11,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $1,908,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,242,346. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.73. The stock had a trading volume of 70,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,514. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $133.27 and a fifty-two week high of $177.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.20 and a 200-day moving average of $160.79.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $443.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.06 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JJSF. StockNews.com began coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on J&J Snack Foods from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

