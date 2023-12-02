Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,857 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,538 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.21% of SouthState worth $10,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SouthState by 40.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 6.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,935,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,936,000 after purchasing an additional 118,623 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 2.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,849,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,487,000 after purchasing an additional 80,275 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 26.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 20,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SouthState news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 2,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,582.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SouthState news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 2,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,582.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $197,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,982.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SouthState Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of SSB stock traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.61. The company had a trading volume of 505,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,262. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.57 and its 200 day moving average is $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. SouthState Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.81.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). SouthState had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $573.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SSB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SouthState from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of SouthState from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

SouthState Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

