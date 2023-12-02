Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,525 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $244,037,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $104.88. 4,682,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,782,459. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.83 and a 200 day moving average of $102.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Citigroup cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

