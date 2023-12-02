Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,095 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $728,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 255,680 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $137,654,000 after acquiring an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,517 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $596.25. 1,475,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,145. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $599.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $569.95 and a 200 day moving average of $548.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.04.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

