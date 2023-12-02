Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 58.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,837 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 55,572 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its position in shares of Target by 60.5% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 17,943 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 118.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 119,464 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,758,000 after acquiring an additional 64,832 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Target by 3.6% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 265,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Target by 183.2% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 8,780 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 7.6% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,594,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,036,566. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.00 and its 200-day moving average is $125.79. The company has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.39.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

