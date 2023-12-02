Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Equifax by 3.5% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 1.2% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 4.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Equifax from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.19.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX stock traded up $4.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,946. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.48. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $240.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

