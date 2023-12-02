Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,964 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $13,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 88,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 31,816 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 65,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 20,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 32,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,538,310.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,990. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.80. The stock had a trading volume of 25,375,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,646,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.61.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.