Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,964 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $13,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 88,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 31,816 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 65,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 20,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 32,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,538,310.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,990. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Marvell Technology Price Performance
Marvell Technology stock traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.80. The stock had a trading volume of 25,375,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,646,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.61.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.
Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.92%.
Marvell Technology Company Profile
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.
