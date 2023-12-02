Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Columbia Sportswear worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1,243.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,859,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,020,000 after buying an additional 3,572,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,144,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,721,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,390,000 after buying an additional 476,394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,868,000 after buying an additional 41,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,490,000 after buying an additional 22,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Shares of COLM traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.77. The stock had a trading volume of 334,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,819. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.73.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $985.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

