Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.18% of Independence Realty Trust worth $7,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE IRT traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31 and a beta of 1.06. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $19.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.81.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.16%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IRT shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

