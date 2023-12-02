Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $10.02 Million Stock Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.60% of Standex International worth $10,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,607,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 4,444.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 122,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,358,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 187.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 73,508 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 205.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 62,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 41,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 371.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Standex International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Insider Transactions at Standex International

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 3,100 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.51, for a total value of $463,481.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,466,765.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Stock Performance

SXI stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.46. The company had a trading volume of 50,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,937. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.19. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $96.32 and a 12 month high of $168.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.49.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $184.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.58 million. Standex International had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 14.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.24%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

