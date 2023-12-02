Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $10.34 Million Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Simulations Plus worth $10,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,538,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,235,000 after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 0.5% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,234,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,125,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,651,000 after acquiring an additional 20,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 709,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,176,000 after acquiring an additional 32,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLP traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.68. The company had a trading volume of 152,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,711. The firm has a market cap of $771.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.94 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average of $43.18. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $52.69.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

In related news, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,169.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

