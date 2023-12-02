Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $11.50 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $11,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.13.

EXPD traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $120.09. 1,352,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,895. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.75 and a 52 week high of $128.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

