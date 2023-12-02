Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Healthcare Services Group worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 371.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ HCSG traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,203. The stock has a market cap of $738.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.11. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.64 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Healthcare Services Group

(Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.