Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $4.59 Million Stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Hamilton Lane worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,414,000 after buying an additional 498,381 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,694,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,346,000 after buying an additional 421,774 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,025,000 after buying an additional 209,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,040,000 after buying an additional 18,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,238,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,032,000 after purchasing an additional 81,563 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

NASDAQ HLNE traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.66. The company had a trading volume of 268,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,677. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $99.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $126.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 58.36%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

