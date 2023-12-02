Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $4.61 Million Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.45% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

Shares of AHH stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,789. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.26). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $62.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.24 million. On average, research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 222.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AHH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Articles

